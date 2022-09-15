MT. PLEASANT—The North Sanpete School Dis- trict Foundation held its first Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, recognizing its inaugural class on Saturday, Sept. 10.

George Lee, Dr. Roy Ellefsen, Eddie Cox (accepting for Gov. Spencer Cox) inductees in the first North Sanpete School District Hall of Fame.

George Lee, Dr. Roy Ellefsen and Governor Spencer Cox are the first three inductees, and they received their awards at a banquet at the high school.

Event Chairman, Abby Ivory said it was a beautiful evening with 87 people in attendance to honor these great men.

Gov. Cox was out of the country, but his father Eddie Cox read an acceptance speech that the governor has written previously. He honored his fellow inductees Ellefsen and Lee as his “own personal heroes.”

Several businesses donated items to the silent auction including gift cards, cookies, loads of gravel, Utah Jazz tickets, and homemade items.

Several of the Hawks football team members were on hand to serve dinner to the guests which was catered by RJ BBQ, Nephi.

“I was so pleased by the stories told by the presenters of sacrifice, determination and respect for our first Hall of Fame Class,” Ivory said.

There are plans and a design in place to have a large plaque that will list all the inductees over the years.

Inductees will be featured in the homecoming parade the Friday and will also be honored at the football game that evening.