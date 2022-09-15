SPRING CITY – One of the newest additions to the Sanpete County area is The Sanpete Family Choir.

The choir was founded in the fall of 2021 when two musicians, Threesa Cummings and Sharon Gilbert, discovered they had a common desired to start a choir. They put their efforts together and the Sanpete Family Choir came to life.

The choir is open to individuals ages 7 and up. The choir will also consist of some college students and parents. The idea behind the choir is to give families an activity they can do together.

The choir believes in providing inspiring and uplifting messages with its music. It performs music that expresses worship, joy and gratitude.

Gilbert, the choir diretor, has had a life-long love of music. As a child, she sang in a Texas choir. From there, she performed in other school and regional choirs.

Cummings, also a director for the choir, was educated at El Camino College and Cal-State-Long Beach. Previously, she served as the associate director with the South Bay Children’s Choir.

Jennifer Hernández, the associate director of the choir, got her training with the South Bay Children’s Choir.

The choir will perform at a special Constitution Day program in the ballroom at the Spring City School Community Center Thursday at 7 p.m.

The choir is seeking additional performers. Auditions will be held the evening of Sept. 16.

For additional information, contact Cummings at (435)868- 8047.