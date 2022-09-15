MORONI—Students at North Sanpete Middle School watched some high-flying BMX stunts and a magic show while learning about the importance of being kind at the Stand 4Kind assembly on Friday.

BMX pro rider, Michael Molger jumped over five North Sanpete Middle School teachers who were laying on the pavement at the Stand 4 Kind assembly on Friday.

Stand 4 Kind started because there was a problem in schools, students were hurting, and people didn’t know how to help. They provide impactful assemblies on many tough topics that students face every day.

Magician Stuart Edge, shows he can trust a fellow friend by smashing his hand down on a brown paper sack that may or may not have had a six inch nail inside, only the middle school student next to him knew if it did or didn’t.

They believe every student deserves to feel like they belong and have connections. Through teaching empathy, self-esteem, emotional wellness, and kindness, they provide a way for schools to reduce suicide and bullying among students.

North Sanpete Middle School Principal Jeff Erickson watches as pro rider jumps over him on his bike at the assembly focusing on kindness last Friday.

One of the presenters was Stuart Edge, who is best known for his viral internet videos that have gained over 500 million views and a social audience of over 3 million followers.

Edge performed several magic tricks with brown paper bags, teddy bears and a deck of cards referring kindness to magic.

“Kindness is not a magic trick that only a few of us can do,” he said. “Kindness is something all of us can do, we all know how to do it, it just takes a little effort.”

Excitement escalated as pro BMX rider Michael Molger of Columbia took to the ramps set up in the back parking lot where he did many tricks and flips.

One of the favorite stunts that the rider performed was jumping over Principal Jeff Erickson, who was sitting in a chair at the top of the ramp and jumping over five teach- ers who were laying on the ground.

While the high-flying action was popular with the students, BMX Pros’ Trick Team owner Erick Soto took a moment and talked to the students about the importance of having good character and how to succeed in life you need a lot of good friends.

“Students, each of you need to make a difference and it can start with you right here at North Sanpete Middle School,” Soto said.

He told the students that a lot of today’s problems come from people having bad character and he said we can’t be successful if we aren’t good citizens.

The BMX riders were a hit with all the students, seventh grader Brady King said he loves racing bikes and loved the assembly.”I got my glasses signed which is so cool, but my favorite part was when the riders did flair jumps,” King said. “They shared a good message too; we all should be friends here at school.”