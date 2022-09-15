In the Sept. 7 story about a Snow College student being arrested for threatening to “shoot up a school,” the acting Ephraim city attorney was identified as Michael Lee. The attorney’s correct name is Michael Green.

An editorial about the Beesley case in Mt. Pleasant said that during a public comment period prior to Beesley’s appeal hearing before the city council, a citizen said an employee was home-schooling children in city hall during work hours.

A Messenger reporter heard such a comment in the community, but no such comment was made at the city council meeting.