Homecoming–David Allred

David Allred

David Allred, son of Scott and Teresa Allred of Spring City, has recently returned from serving in the Côte d’Ivoire Abidjan East Mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, he also served in the Louisiana Baton Rouge Mission before returning to West Africa.

He will be reporting on his mission on Aug. 29, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. in the Cedar Creek Ward in Spring City.

David is the grandson of Linda and the late Osral Allred of Spring City, and Arthur and Loene Kiesel of Manti.