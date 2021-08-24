Phyllis Cox Irons to celebrate 95th birthday Sunday

Phyllis Cox Irons

Phyllis Cox Irons turns 95 on Aug. 29, 2021. Phyllis was born in Manti to Jay and Hazel Cox. She was the youngest of seven children.

Phyllis was a hard worker all her life. She worked as a waitress at the Bluebird Cafe serving food to customers in Logan. She also worked at the Moroni Processing Plant for 30-plus years.

Phyllis was an excellent cook and proficient seamstress, she is still an active member in the LDS church.

Phyllis met Bruce J. Irons at the old pea factory in Manti. They married in the Manti Temple Dec. 27, 1945 while Bruce was home on leave from the service. Bruce and Phyllis moved to Moroni after Bruce graduated from Utah State University. There they raise their family Connie Westfahl (deceased), Sue Ann (Gary) Johnson, Terry Bruce (Deanna) Irons and Kathleen (Jim) Ericksen.

Phyllis has 12 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.

Phyllis currently resides at the Golden Skyline Assisted Living in Ephraim. She enjoys receiving cards in the mail and visits from family and friends.

The family says, “We all love you dearly and wish you a very special 95th birthday. You are an amazing, strong woman, wife, sister, mother, grandmother and dearest friend. Love you to the moon and back.”