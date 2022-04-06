PAYSON—It took a long part of the season for the Lady Hawks to get some momentum, and a tough showing in Payson now has them back in the pit.

Lady Hawk Paeton Johnson sends a killer pitch in their softball game at the Payson Icebreaker tournament on April 2. Photo by Dave Hebert.

North Sanpete softball eked out a single win, 7-6, over Gunnison Valley, to avoid going winless at the Payson Ice Breaker tournament. The Lady Hawks were otherwise out in the doldrums as they were shut out of their first two games, losing 5-0 to 5A Lehi and 10-0 to Duchesne, then lost to 5A Salem Hills, 10-4. The Lady Hawks’ record now stands at 3-10 overall.

Initial RPI rankings released last Friday slotted North Sanpete at No. 15 in 3A.

“We did play some tough teams this weekend,” Coach Landon Bailey said. “We are just continuing to work hard, and hopefully the tough competition will help us get ready for our upcoming region games.”

While North Sanpete could get nothing going in the first two games, junior Lucy Oldroyd provided a significant bright spot in the subsequent loss to Salem Hills. Sophomore Madisyn Steadman hit a home run single in the second inning to tie up the game at 1-1.

With the game still tied at the top of the third, Oldroyd smacked an impressive home run triple to give the Lady Hawks a 4-1 lead. Salem Hills soon after started stringing their hits together and put North Sanpete away with a six-running inning to end the game.

Against Gunnison Valley, North Sanpete again got an early lead, and this time, they kept it despite a desperate rally from the Bulldogs. The Hawks led 7-0 leading into the bottom of the final inning before a 6-0 run by Gunnison nearly extended the game. Sophomore Indigo North led with two RBI.

The Lady Hawks will have their rivalry doubleheader with Manti this week on Tuesday and Thursday. They will also host Richfield on Thursday.