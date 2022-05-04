Dear Sanpete Messenger,

My name is Susan Jeffs. I am 19 years old and currently a student at Snow College. I love living here in Sanpete County because it is almost completely surrounded by beautiful mountains.

The mountains make me feel safe, and I love having nearby locations that I can go to where no civilization exists. Being away from the city noises and going into nature has always been a way for me to relieve stress and forget the problems or issues going on in my life for a short time, and really absorb the nature around me.

I have lived in Utah for most of my life and created a love for the outdoors. Many of my favorite memories as a child were going on hikes or taking family picnics up the canyons.

There has been a substantial amount of development happening over the past few years, creating fewer places for wildlife to roam free. Wildlife should have its share of this world, and we need to change the idea that we are better and above nature.

We all coexist, and we need to respect that. Taking care of nature is our responsibility as we are on this earth to make it a better place. Oftentimes we continue to push it to the back of our minds and continue living life, slowly destroying beautiful lands without considering the consequences.

Putting in the time to protect lakes, mountain ranges, rivers, forests, etc. will create more opportunities for us and our future generations to enjoy them.

As humans, we are in control of our actions, and so we need to start taking action and protect our beautiful world before it is too late. Keeping our lands free of pollution and preserving wildlife will create a world that is not only beautiful, but also safe. Utah is known for its beautiful mountain ranges for people from all over the world to come visit. I hope its reputation lives on forever.

Thanks for helping to make the world a better place!

Susan Jeffs

