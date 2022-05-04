Regarding the application by the Indianola Irrevocable Trust to use 440 acre feet from underground wells, springs and drains along with surface water:

A protest must be made to the Utah Division of Water Rights in Salt Lake City to stop this fiasco.

Where will they get well water? From underground, existing wells. Sanpete County from Indianola to the Fairview City limits is on private wells, including Indianola. Oak Creek and Millburn

Where will these homes get water when their wells go dry? Drill another well, drill deeper?

I don’t think there is one person on this planet who knows how much water is available.

If they get approval to stop all the drains and surface water, where will those involved in agriculture get water for their crops and livestock?? It could be the end of their livelihood.

Now is the time to protest. We can’t wait and wring our hands and say there is nothing I can do.

This will impact everyone. Water does not stop at the county line or at the state border.

Kristi Jensen

Fairview