MORONI—Three young women from Moroni competed for the spot of Miss Moroni over the past week with Caylee Nesbit receiving the title at the Miss Moroni program on Monday at the Moroni Dance Hall.

Nesbit is that daughter of Dennis and Natalie Nesbit. She will be joined by her two attendants: Abby Bench, daughter of Brian and Sarah Bench, and Gracie Anderson, daughter of Dallin and Kathy Anderson.

Royalty for Miss Moroni 2022 was announced on Monday night after three candidates applied for the position. They are (L-R) Gracie Anderson, attendant, Caylee Nesbit, queen, and Abby Bench, attendant. Photo by Marcy Curtis.

Because only three girls signed up to be contestants, Moroni City leaders decided to forego a pageant and have the girls go through an application process along with interviews.

The application asked about the contestants’ education, scholastic/career ambitions, accomplishments, interesting facts and what legacy they wanted to leave for the community.

Along with the application, the girls were required to write an essay explaining why they would be an excellent choice to represent Moroni.

The MC for the program was Ioane Fanene. Fanene moved to Moroni a little over a year ago with his family to get away from the busy lifestyle in St George. He joked that he comes from royalty and knows a little bit about being a king, since he was the homecoming king his senior year at his high school in Seattle Washington.

Fanene said that he hopes that people in “Mo-Town” (Moroni) can look around and realize that at the end of the day we are all just people and that if everyone will look after each other and serve one another it will be an even greater place to live.