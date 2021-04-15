Heaven gained an amazing angel on March 29, 2021, as Lucy Elane Durham passed away at her home in Manti.

She was born on June 26, 1944, to Arthur Earl Durham and Lucy Byrd in Libertyville, Illinois.

She attended Miami University, University of Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky University, University of Utah, Thomas Moore College, Salt Lake City Community College and the American Floral Arts School.

Through two marriages she became the mother of three children whom she loved and cherished.

In October 1976, Elane had a near death experience or death vision as she called it, which in turn changed her entire life. She worked for years with the International Association for Near Death Studies and traveled all over the world speaking at conferences, in churches, colleges and various civic and hospital groups.

She was on major television programs including Oprah, Sally Jesse Raphael, Donahue and others along with radio talk shows, sharing her experiences and talking and studying with hundreds of others who also had near death experiences.

She worked in the private duty hospice and eldercare field for many years, caring for those in the final days on their mortal journey, often holding their hands as they passed away. She had an amazing talent for sewing and graciously shared her talent with others, making many dresses and beautiful handmade quilts that will be cherished for generations to come.

She could look at an item and instantly make a pattern and sew anything with intricate detail and loved every minute sharing and expanding her love for quilting and sewing.

She was a wonderful cook and cake decorator who loved to be in the kitchen almost as much as working in a flower garden. She had an eye for flowers and planted and nurtured flowers everywhere she was. Her flower gardens represented her true spirit of the beauty of life.

In 1991, she was introduced to two missionaries who finally brought her the church she was so desperately hoping represented the love of her Savior Jesus Christ whom she saw in her near-death experience. She was baptized a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which again changed the course of her life. She had a deep conviction and testimony of the gospel of Jesus Christ and his loving presence in her life.

She spent the remainder of her life giving back to others and expressing love to all she came in contact with. She always greeted each new friend with caring and genuine friendship and often sent cards in the mail to all she knew. Her kindness and sweet spirit will be missed by all those who called her a friend.

As she faced many challenges throughout her life and many physical limitations in her later days, she always faced her challenges with determination, grit and prayer. Her example of enduring will leave lasting impressions on all who knew her.

Elane is survived by her three: children, Tammara, Cheryl and Rosanne (deceased), nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, her family would love a card with memories of their mother sent to Tammara Johnson – 90 Patricia Court, Verona, KY 41092

A celebration of her life will be held on Friday, April 16 at 4 p.m. at the Manti Senior Apartments commons area, 250 North 100 East, Manti.