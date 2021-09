I am writing in regard to a serious dog problem in my neighborhood. I have spoken to Kent Barton, the Manti City Manager and the animal control officer, who brought me a dog carrier instead of a dog trap. I also spoke with Cory Hatch and even showed him where I had been bitten.

Cory promised to get back to me, but as of now (Aug. 27) I have not heard from him.

Scott Larson

Manti