RICHFIELD – The Manti High School girls wrestling team did more than hold its own at last weekend’s 3A/2A/1A state meet in Richfield.

Manti – five place sixth or better

The Templars had five wrestlers place sixth or better in their respective weight divisions.

Manti had the most success at the 105-pound division.

Aliyah Zedicher placed fourth for Manti at 105.

After receiving a first-round bye, Zedicher opened the tournament with a pin of Juab’s Kyra Pay. However, Zedicher was pinned by North Sanpete’s Whitley Kinross in the semifinals.

In the consolation round, Zedicher pinned Juab’s Isabell Holthaus before losing to Enterprise’s Elizabeth Cox by decision in the third-place match, 4-2.

Manti’s Sade Petersen placed sixth at 105. She also lost to North Sanpete’s Kinross and Enterprise’s Cox.

At 115, Manti’s Ali Hatch picked up a fifth-place finish for the Templars. She pinned Duchesne’s Albane Segonds in 42 seconds. However, she lost by technical fall to Yvette Vargas, of Juan Diego, in the semifinals, 21-3.

Hatch pinned Segonds for a second time in the tournament to secure fifth place. This pin came at the 1:21 mark.

At 145, Sadie Roberts earned a fourth-place finish for Manti. She pinned Grantsville’s Breelyn O’Connor in 48 seconds. She also won by fall over Addi Carrillo, of Richfield, in the third round of the consolation bracket. However, Roberts lost to North Sanpete’s Belen Wright by pin in 4:55.

Danelynn Castro placed fifth in the 235-pound weight division for Manti. In the quarterfinals, she won by pin over Ina Slivers, of Enterprise.

However, Castro was sent to the consolation side of the bracket after losing to Ogden’s Tomi Roges in the semifinals.

After losing a consolation match to Grantsville’s Grace Roper, Castro bounced back to end the tournament with a win over North Sanpete’s Hannah Perry in the fifth-place match.

North Sanpete High School Lady Hawks Wrestling team compete during a 3A State Wrestling tournament on Wednesday, February 17, 2022, at Sevier Valley Center in Richfield, UT. Photo by Shealah Craighead

North Sanpete – one girl takes second, team takes 5th

The North Sanpete High School wrestling team proved itself to be among the best in the state by earning a fifth-place finish in the team standings at last weekend’s 3A/2A/1A state meet in Richfield.

In all, North Sanpete placed eight of its 11 wrestlers.

North Sanpete’s biggest showing of the weekend came in the 105-pound division as freshman Whitney Kinross picked up a pair of pins en route to advancing to the state title match.

However, she lost to American Leadership Academy’s Jaskin Hair in the championship match.

At 135, Willow Stewart placed third for North Sanpete. She lost in the semifinals to Bret Weston of Rich before boucing back with a win in third-place match to end her tournament.

Belen Wright also took third for North Sanpete at 145. She lost to the eventual state champion in the second round. She picked up wins against opponents from Juab and Manti to help secure third place.

North Sanpete also had Journey Toomey (115) and Shea Rawlinson (145) place fourth in their respective brackets.

The Lady Hawks weren’t done there either.

Aubrie Stiglich (100), Annika Moffitt (135) and Hannah Perry (235) each finished sixth for North Sanpete.