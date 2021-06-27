Manti temple among 80 to move to Phase 3

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced that 83 temples, including the Manti Temple, are moving from Phase 2 or 2-B to Phase 3, beginning Monday, June 21.

There are still 68 temples in Phase 2, which means ordinances are limited to live ordinances. Since May 2020, LDS Temples have been reopening in a cautious, careful way, in four phases and based on local circumstances and governmental restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For temples moving to Phase 3 opening, all ordinances for the living and dead are available, but by appointment only. This means church members must sign up for temple ordinances online and may also only attend the temple in their assigned district.

In other words, Sanpete County residents may sign up for and attend the Manti Temple for ordinances, but cannot attend other temples outside the Manti district.

Members with temple recommends can go to temples.churchofjesuschrist.org and click on the picture of the Manti Utah Temple, then follow the instructions.

A few notes for members attending the temple:

Members won’t be able to print family name cards in the temple during Phase 3.

Family name cards will not be returned after an ordinance is performed.

Cafeteria and housing services may be limited or unavailable during Phase 3.

Temples will have sufficient clothing for the baptistry, but patrons are encouraged to bring their own temple clothing for other ordinances due to limited clothing availability.

As was reported on May 5, the Manti Temple will be closing for extensive renovations later on this year, though the specific date has not been set, and it will be closed for about two years. During this period, members in the Manti district will be able to attend other temples.