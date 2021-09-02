Manti wants to make sure growth is ‘nice’

MANTI—The Manti City Council approved the second phase of a 18-lot subdivision and discussed a potential 60-lot subdivision at its meeting Aug. 18.

“Manti is growing. We understand that,” Mayor Korry Soper told a representative of the proposed 60-lot project. “Make it a nice neighborhood, a beautiful neighborhood. That’s what I think we want.”

Of the two subdivisions, the one that would have the most impact is called Crystal Springs, proposed on just under 24 acres owned for many years by the late Guy and Lynda Palmer. They lived in a Victorian home on the property.

The property is in the unincorporated county across U.S. 89 from the Sheriff’s Complex. It abuts the south Manti City limit. The site would have to be annexed into Manti City, and be zoned by the city, before it could be developed.

Kelly Johnson, a realtor from Eagle Mountain, emphasized that 60 would be the maximum number of lots. There could be fewer lots, she said. Access would be from the old road that runs west of U.S. 89. A new road will be built branching off from the old road. The houses will front on the new road.

“The existing home will stay” and become one of the homes in the development, Johnson said. While the new houses will not be Victorian style, she said, they will be designed to be compatible with the Palmer house.

The partners in the project are Johnson and Dirk Palfreyman of Santaquin, who has developed subdivisions in Eagle Mountain and Santaquin.

At the time of the council meeting, Johnson and Palfreyman had not purchased the land. But when reached Monday, Johnson said they would be closing on the purchase the next day.

Meanwhile, the council approved the second phase of Maylett Estates, located in the vicinity of 300 West and 500 North.

The 15-acre subdivision was first proposed about 20 years ago. The developer is Jason Maylett, a contractor who is now on the city council.

The first phase, containing 10 lots was developed in 2002. All lots in the first phase now have homes on them. The second phase will contain eight additional lots, two of which already contain homes.

Councilman Jason Maylett recused himself from voting on the project.