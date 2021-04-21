Marilyn Jeanne Both Harvey Strickland

Marilyn Jeanne Both Harvey Strickland, 85, passed away on April 13, 2021 in Centerfield.

Marilyn was born on Oct. 28, 1935 in Tacoma, Washington to Cecil and Fleeta Oneida Andrews Both.

Marilyn married the love of her life, Terrance Vaughn Harvey in the Manti Temple. She was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served in the Relief Society.

She enjoyed organic gardening, holistic healing and worked as a Nurse in the mental health field. Marilyn loved her family and friends, especially Sylvia and Marci.

She is survived by her daughters; Natalie “Naomi” Cochrane and Laurel Lee, both of California; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Terrance and son-in-law, Fred Cochrane.

Funeral services were held on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Magleby Mortuary, Manti. Interment was in the Manti City Cemetery. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Manti. Online guestbook at www.maglebymortuary.com.