Matthew Wayne Young

Matthew Wayne Young was senselessly taken from us on April 13, 2021 in Church Wells, Utah, at the age of 49.

He was born to Randy Wayne and Jerolyn Christensen Young on April 8, 1972 in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida.

Matt grew up in Gunnison and graduated from Gunnison Valley High School in 1990. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and received the rank of Eagle Scout.

After deciding he wanted to “see the world”, he followed the example of his two grandfathers and enlisted in the United States Navy. He served aboard the U.S.S. Cayuga during Desert Storm.

Matt was never one to sit still. If there was a fast horse, car, motorcycle or boat, Matt could make it go faster. He loved to ride horses with his dad, brothers, uncles and cousins. He loved being in the outdoors and being there with family and friends made it better.

His laugh and smile were infectious and genuine. Matt was an easy person to be around and had a lot of good friends, including the many he made while he lived in Church Wells and working over in Big Water.

Matt is survived by his son, Zach; parents, Randy and Jerolyn; siblings: Ben (Bobbiejoe), Chris (Jannetta), Maryann (Adam) Davis, and Chase. Though divorced, he still deeply loved Kathryne Young and her children: Damien, Dakota, Harley, Nevada and granddaughter, Havanna.

He truly loved his family and extended family of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

In Loving Memory of Our Son:

Of all the special gifts in life, However great or small, To have you as our Son, Was the greatest gift of all. A special time, A special face, A special Son, We can’t replace. With aching heart, We whisper low, We miss you Son, And love you so.

Graveside services tookplace at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in the Mayfield Cemetery.

Military honors will be provided by the US Navy Honor Guard. Funeral Directors: Magleby Mortuary, Richfield, Salina and Gunnison. Online obituary at www.maglebymortuary.com.