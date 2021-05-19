Merrell~Miller

Channing Merrell and Jamen Miller will be married Saturday, May 22, 2021 in the Manti Temple.
Channing is the daughter of Matt and Sheri Merrell of Kimberly, Idaho. She is a graduate of Kimberly High School and BYU Idaho.
Jamen is the son of Thayne and Erin Miller of Manti. He is a graduate of Manti High School, Snow College, and Utah State University.
An open house will be held Saturday, May 22, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at the Snow College Library, 141 E. Center Street in Ephraim.
An Idaho reception will be held Saturday, June 5, 2021 from 6-8 p.m. at the Merrell residence, 3419 Moonlight Dr., Kimberly, Idaho.