Miss Gunnison Valley Scholarship Pageant is April 17

The Miss Gunnison Valley Scholarship Pageant will take place on Saturday, April 17 at 7 p.m in the Gunnison Valley High School auditorium.

The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for seating. Tickets will be sold at the door, as well as privately from the contestants. If you would like to purchase your tickets prior to the night of the event, contact Lindzey Young at (435) 979-2807.

Three young ladies will compete for the title of Miss Gunnison Valley.

Whitney Christensen, a resident of Gunnison, is the daughter of Brett and Erica Hunt. She is a senior at GVHS and is 18 years old. For her talent, she will perform a self- choreographed dance routine to “Who I Am.” She will present a platform entitled “Brave Your Bullies and Thrive Through Trauma.” Whitney is sponsored by KB Construction.

Brendee Ellett is the daughter of Kyle and Nikkie Ellett. She is also a resident of Gunnison and a senior at GVHS and 18 years old. She will be perform a self-choreographed hip-hop routine to “She Ready Remix” and will be presenting her platform “Pain Is Real, But So Is Hope.” Brendee is sponsored by Gunnison Market.

Leticia Rodriguez, a 16 year old sophomore at GVHS, is the daughter of Gelascio and Destainy Rodriguez. She will be perform a dance solo to “Uptown Funk” that she helped co-choreograph. She has chosen to do her community platform on suicide awareness, entitled “I’m Right Here With You.” Leticia is sponsored by TDS The Danz Studio.