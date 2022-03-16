North Sanpete community sends goods to Ukraine

Volunteers assemble bags of clothing, hygiene kits

Sally Dyches, Linda Skinner, Merilyn Paulson and Marian Cook show off homemade quilts that are being added to the donation to the Ukraine.

Young women from Fountain Green wards stuff large garbage bags with donations.

MORONI—Volunteers in Moroni who have been gathering items over the last couple of weeks to donate to Ukraine sent off 90 bags of clothing, 82 hygiene kits, sleeping bags, and quilts last Friday.

The items were driven to Thanksgiving Point, a distribution location for Ukraine donations. Linda Skinner, Moroni Utah Stake humanitarian center director, said, “When I talked about [doing] this, I thought maybe I’d be able to transport everything in my car.” The total donated by the community was closer to a couple of tons of donated materials, including new and used clothing.

Other volunteers help load up the large trailer that will take the donated items to Thanksgiving Point.

Volunteers meet two times a month at the Bishop’s Storehouse in Moroni, on second and fourth Tuesdays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Skinner says the humanitarian center really got rolling about 15 years ago and has sent items all over the world to countries like Zimbabwe, as well as local donations to the Samoan Spanish-speaking branch in Moroni.

“We are glad to be able to help people suffering in the Ukraine,” said Carolyn Peterson, a missionary and volunteer at the center.