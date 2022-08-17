MANTI—What better way to get important health messages to families than a health fair, especially when the fair is paired with an opportunity to make sure immunizations required for the new school year are current?

Children at a station at a Central Utah Public Health Department fair last week are answering questions about how to avoid underage drinking. From left are Becca, Lizzie, Katie, Emily and Rachel Beal.

That’s the approach the Central Utah Public Health Department (CUPHD) took last Friday, Aug. 12 when it staged a health fair at park behind the Old Historic Manti City Hall.

The fair featured stations addressing everything from underage drinking to car seats to CUPHD programs such as Baby Watch and Parents as Teachers.

Hudson Pipes, 9, of Manti blows oversized bubbles at a Cen- tral Utah Public Health Department health fair in Manti last Friday, Aug. 12. He was visiting an anti-vaping booth where a sign advised, “Blow bubbles not vapor.”

At many of the stations, youngsters could pick up prizes, including water bottles, Frisbees, tote bags, backpacks, tie-dyed T-shirts and a pencil bag containing pencils, a pencil sharpener, an eraser and crayons.

At the station on the Baby Watch program, Dana Anderson and Holly Pipes, early intervention specialists, explained that the Health Department can send workers into a home to assess children who have developmental delays or disabilities.

“It’s the state’s program to help kids before age 3,” Anderson said.

At a station promoting use of seat belts and car seats, visitors learned that children should ride in car seats up to 8 years old.

At a station on underage drinking, visitors learned that when families eat dinner together, chances of children in the family getting involved in underage drinking go down, statistics show.

Children visiting the station could spin a dial to win a utensil, such as a slotted spoon or pancake turner, that might be used to cook dinner at home.

At another station, a sign advised visitors to “blow bubbles not vapor.” The station offered dishes with bubble-blowing solution where kids could blow oversized bubbles.

Dana Anderson (left) and Holly Pipes, early intervention spe- cialists for the Central Utah Public Health Department gave out information about the Baby Watch program at a health fair in Manti last Friday, Aug. 12.

Another station provided information about the Parents as Teachers program, where experienced parents go into homes and give advice to new or struggling parents.

Kids attending the fair got a check mark on a card at each station they visited. When all the boxes on the card were checked, they could turn the card in for a drawing. CUPHD plans to give away bikes to youngsters who win the card drawing.

Linsy Good, public health nurse who organized a health fair in Manti last week, is holding a giveaway bag of fruit snacks. On the front is information on downloading an ap that provides children’s immunization records.

The Health Department clinic is across the street from the park where the fair was held. It was open to give shots to youngsters who needed them.

Another preschool immunization clinic was held Tuesday from 4-6 p.m. at CUPHD’s Mt. Pleasant clinic. Students coming in for immunizations received pencil bags with pencil sharpeners, erasers and crayons.

Lia and Zach Peterson with some of the goodies they gath- ered at a health fair in Manti last week sponsored by the Central Utah Public Health Department. Lia will be in third grade and Zach in fifth grade at Manti Elementary School.

The Health Fair was organized by Linsy Good, a public health nurse in Manti. It was the second year the Health Department has put on a fair.

“We hope to make it an annual event,” she said.