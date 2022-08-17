The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) has issued temporary target shooting bans for eight wildlife management areas in Sanpete County.

Due to the ongoing drought conditions around the state and out of abundance of caution in preventing any additional wildfires, DWR said that target shooting is not allowed in Apple Tree Springs, Bald Mountain, Big Hollow, Black Hill, Christensen Springs, Fountain Green, Six Mile, Twelve Mile or White Hill. This ban is effective as of last week.

Juab County also had four areas on the list of where the temporary gun ban is in place. Those places include Deep Creek, Levan, Santaquin and Triangle Ranch.

In all, DWR issued temporary shooting bans at 25 wildlife management areas around Utah, the majority of them being in Sanpete.

Temporary target shooting bans were issued in Coldwater Creek and Brigham Face in Box Elder County.

In Cache County, the ban is in effect at the Richmond, Millville-Providence, East Fork Little Bear, Hardware, Cinnamon and Middle Fork areas.

In Morgan and Summit counties, East Canyon and Henefer-Echo are also impacted by the gun ban.

Other areas affected are Kamas (Summit County) and Wallsburg (Wasatch County).

“With the extreme dry conditions, any spark can start a fire,” said Eric Edgley, DWR Habitat Section Chief. “With firearm target shooting, sparks from metal targets, a bullet or other projectiles glancing off a rock is all it takes to cause a spark and a fire.”

The DWR will issue a fine up to $1,000 to any individual caught violating the ban. According to the DWR, the ban only applies to wildlife management areas. Legal possession of a firearm and hunting are not part of the temporary ban.

Additionally, the temporary ban will be reexamined every two weeks for the remainder of the summer months.