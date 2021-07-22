Sanpete leads Central Utah health district in COVID cases, deaths

Sanpete County has the most total COVID cases recorded, most active COVID cases and most deaths attributed to COVID among all the counties in Central Utah.

According to data released by the Central Utah Public Health Department (CUPHD), which manages COVID related matters for Sanpete, Sevier, Millard, Juab, Wayne and Piute counties, Sanpete has maintained the worst COVID stats for quite a while—although that is partly due to the fact that Sanpete is the most populous county in the health district.

At press time, Sanpete County had 3986 total cases recorded, with 43 cases currently active. A total of 28 people have died in Sanpete due to COVID-19 since statistics began being recorded, nearly double that of the next closest, Sevier County.

Sevier County has had 15 recorded COVID deaths, and 2308 total recorded cases. There are 41 active cases currently in Sevier.

Millard County sits right behind Sevier in total deaths, with 14 recorded. There have been 1525 total cases recorded, but only 16 are currently active.

Juab County has recorded 12 total deaths due to COVID, and 1388 total cases recorded. There are currently 33 active cases in Juab County.

Wayne and Piute counties have been comparatively untouched compared to the other counties within the CUPHD. Wayne has had 140 total cases, two of which are active, and no recorded deaths. Piute has had 102 total cases, one of which is active, and two recorded deaths.

Efforts to advance the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in the CUPHD continue even now. So far, the CUPHD has received 16,500 first doses to distribute and 16,000 second doses.

Of those doses received, 15,848 fist doses and 15,358 second doses have been administered within the district.

COVID-19 vaccinations are currently open to all individuals 12 and older in the CUPHD.