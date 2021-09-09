Sanpete planning Day of Service and other events on 9/11 anniversary

In remembrance of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, Sanpete County is joining with the rest of the nation this Saturday to serve their community.

According to Manti Stake President Mark Olson, people from all faiths are being invited to meet at their local city halls this Saturday at 8:45 a.m. to take part in a community cleanup project. All the cities in Sanpete County will be participating and each city has been assigned a section of U.S. 89 or another area to clean up.

This event has been organized by the Sanpete County 9/11 Day of Service Committee and they are working with JustServe.org to recognize 9/11 as a national day of service.

According to a prepared statement from the Sanpete County Committee, 20 years have passed since 9/11 and people have a responsibility to honor and remember those lives that have been lost. “The sacrifices of brave men and women make it possible for us continue our lives,” the committee said.

Sanpete County residents are being asked to meet at their local city hall building at 8:45 a.m. on Sept. 11 to get instructions on the work ahead. The project will run from 9-11 a.m.

Snow College students have also been informed about the National Day of Service and they have been invited to participate and show up at the Ephraim City Hall at 8:45 a.m., said Michelle Brown, Snow College director of student life.

“Individuals, families, government leaders, civic organizations, schools, religious groups and businesses have an opportunity to stand shoulder to shoulder and show that we do remember,” according to the committee’s statement. “We will be cleaning highways and areas in our communities.”

The Committee recommends that residents wear long pants and closed-toe shoes and safety colored clothing such as hunters vest or bright colored shirts. Please bring your own gloves and water. You will be asked to watch a short safety video on your phone or mobile device. You will need to follow the safety guidelines given at that time. You will be given an assignment along one of the highways or an area that we will be cleaning in your respective areas. You will need to car pool to your assigned area.

Families with young children will be asked to help in parks and schools. Those people 12 and older may serve on highways.

Please obey all traffic laws and use caution as you drive, park and work. The Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) will provide signage and trash bags to alert motorists of your presence. UDOT will also send a trash truck along U.S. 89 to collect the debris.

“There has been lot of thought and planning to make this a successful and safe event,” the committee stated. The Sanpete County Sheriff’s Department, UDOT and local police and fire departments will be watching out for your safety as they always do.

The goal is to strengthen Sanpete’s community by serving together, the committee stated. “We need each other and we are strongest when we work together.”

For questions or more information go to JustServe.org.

Snow College Convocation

All members of the community are invited to attend this week’s Snow College Convocation Series presentation by Carson Howell, Vice President of Finance and Administrative Services at Snow College. His presentation, titled “My American Journey after 9/11” will address the personal loss he experienced that day and his subsequent contemplation of what it means to be American, said Sheryl Bodrero, Snow College professor and convocation coordinator.

This Convocation will take place at 12:30 pm on Thursday, Sept. 9 in the Eccles Center Concert Hall. “I hope you will join us,” Bodrero said. The presentation is free.

Fun on the Farm UServeUtah

Sanpete County residents are also being asked to help make improvements on buildings at the Fun on the Farm exhibit this year.

This is being done with the help of a $500 grant from UServeUtah, a commission on service and volunteerism.

According to a Fun on the Farm new release, the group will be installing new siding on a couple of buildings; installing additional fencing/gates; cleaning buildings after the Sanpete County Fair; and installing flooring in a few of the buildings.

“Come join us for a great community service project,” the new release said. “Additional ways to serve are always available.” Donations are always needed.

Work on Fun on the Farm will continue for the next couple weeks, but they are doing a big part of the project on Sept. 11, the National Day of Service. For more information, text Corinne Olsen at 851-6104 and she will send will give you details.