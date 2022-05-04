EPHRAIM—Snow College will honor 1,144 graduates during commencement ceremonies at both the Richfield and Ephraim campuses on Thursday and Friday.

The Ephraim ceremony will be held outdoors in the Terry Foote Stadium on Friday, May 6 at 3 p.m. Spectators are asked to be in their seats at 2:30 p.m., which is when the processional will start. A reception will be held in the football stadium following the commencement.

Students who are finishing bachelor’s degrees will also be recognized at a convocation on Thursday, May 5 in the Jorgensen Concert Hall of the Eccles Center at 4 p.m.

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson, a vocal advocate for women, children, and other underserved Utahns, will address graduates at the Ephraim commencement and also receive an honorary degree.

Other honorary degree recipients will be Utah Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton and Sen. Evan Vickers, R-Cedar City.

Recipients of honorary degrees

Sen. Evan Vickers Lt. Gov. Diedre Henderson Sen. Stuart Adams

Prior to being sworn in as lieutenant governor in 2021, Henderson served for eight years in the Utah State Senate representing her hometown of Spanish Fork.

She graduated from BYU in December of 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in history, which she hopes will inspire other nontraditional students to finish their degrees. She and her husband Gabe have five children, three sons-in-law and two grandsons.

Adams was appointed to the Utah House of Representatives to fill a vacancy in 2002, and once again appointed to fill a vacancy in the Utah Senate in 2009. He has been reelected to three additional terms.

He earned his bachelor of arts degree at the University of Utah in finance and served on the Layton City Council before becoming a member of the Legislature. Committee and subcommittee assignments include Executive Appropriations, Infrastructure and General Government Appropriations, Public Education Appropriations, Business and Labor, and Transportation, Public Utilities and Technology.

Adams and his wife Susan have four children.

Vickers served in the Utah House of Representatives from 2009-12 and was elected to the Utah State Senate in 2012. In the Senate, he serves on the Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee and on the Natural Resources, Agriculture and Environment Committee, among other committee assignments.

Vickers earned his BS in pharmacy from the University of Utah. He has been married to his wife, Chris, for 36 years, and they have five children.

Amie Squire of Manti has been selected to represent two-year programs as co-valedictorian, while Bryce Hammond of West Jordan, will represent bachelor’s-degree programs. Squire is earning her associate degree and Hammond his bachelor’s degree in commercial music.

At the Richfield campus, the processional for graduates will begin Thursday at 10:45 a.m., and the commencement ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. in the Sevier Valley Center.

Darren Parry will speak in Richfield

The speaker will be Darren Parry, former chairman of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation. He is a direct descendant of a survivor of the Bear River Massacre of 1863.

The tribal chief at the time, Sagwitch, was his third great-grandfather. Later, his grandmother Mae Timbimboo was the matriarch, record keeper and historian of the tribe. Mae heard and felt the painful stories from her grandfather Yeager Timbimboo. Parry grew up at her knees hearing the same stories from her.

Mae told Parry to remember and always share the tribe’s story. In 2019, he published “The Bear River Massacre: a Shoshone History,” describing how the tribe has rebounded over the generations from the difficulties in their past.

A total of 1,317 degrees will be awarded to the 1,144 graduates. The degrees include 873 associate’s of science; 169 certificates of proficiency; 74 associate’s of art, 39 associate’s of science in nursing; 30 bachelor’s of arts in commercial music; 24 associate’s of applied science; 21 associate’s of science in business; 17 associate’s of pre-engineering; 11 bachelor’s of science in software engineering; eight associate’s of fine arts; two awards; and 49 certificates of completion.