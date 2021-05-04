Snow commencement in Ephraim happening Friday

EPHRAIM—Snow College will honor graduates in ceremonies from each of its campuses this week, one year after the COVID-19 pandemic forced it to cancel the 2020 commencement.

The Snow College Class of 2021 is comprised of 1,102 graduates from both the Ephraim and Richfield campuses, according to a press release.

“We just want to thank our employees, students and community. This has been a difficult, historical and challenging year,” a spokesperson for the office of the president said. “We have people around us in our community, as well as on campus, who have helped us get through.”

Commencement for the Ephraim Campus will be held Friday at 3 p.m. at the Terry Foote Stadium. There will be a reception on the Robert Stoddard Field immediately following the ceremony.

Kristen Cox

The keynote speaker is Kristen Cox, executive director of the Initiative on Government Improvement at the University of Utah School of Business. She is also a university fellow, published author and former budget director for the State of Utah under Gov. Gary Herbert.

Cox, a sought after public speaker who lives with a visual impairment, describes her “professional purpose” as “to share knowledge and tools” to help people solve problems from their roots.

She will receive the honorary degree that was pronounced upon her last year. State Representative Francis Gibson will also receive an honorary degree.

Amanda Drake and Tanner Edington, the valedictorians of the two- and four-year programs, will also be recognized.

Guests are asked to be seated by 2:30 p.m. on Friday. The college asks that everyone in attendance wear masks, in accordance with state health guidelines for gatherings of 50 or more people.

Tickets to the Ephraim commencement ceremony are required. A livestream of the Ephraim and Richfield ceremonies will also be available to watch at snow.edu/general/commencement.

Students finishing four-year degrees from either campus and two-year degrees from the Richfield campus will be celebrating Thursday, May 6 at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield. The ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. Guests are asked to wear masks.

Alan Hall, entrepreneur and member of the State Board of Higher Education, will address graduates in Richfield, and Brent Thorne will receive a special recognition.

Among all graduates, the average GPA is 3.5. A total of 1,205 degrees will be awarded to the 1,102 graduates.

The degrees include: 855 associates of science; 88 associate of arts; 44 associate of science-nursing; 25 associate of science-business; 23 bachelor of arts-commercial music; 17 associate of pre-engineering; 13 associate of applied science; 12 associate of fine arts; 10 bachelor of science; and 92 certificates of completion.