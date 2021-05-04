Three Snow staff members honored at Best of State

EPHRAIM—Snow College had a strong showing and earned the bragging rights in four areas of distinction in the 2021 Best of State Awards.

The college was named Best of State in curriculum development and three staff members were recognized as Best of State for excelling in their fields.

They were Staci McIff for higher education administrator; Barbara Dalene for educational advisor; and Jay Olsen for college teacher.

Snow College President Bradley J. Cook was pleased with the news. “We have great people working at Snow College,” he said, “and it was thrilling to see some of them receive this well-deserved recognition. I offer my congratulations to Stacee, Barb, Jay and all those who worked tirelessly on the Learn and Work curriculum.”

Stacee McIff, Higher Education Administrator

McIff has led several programs at Snow, including the Learn and Work in Utah initiative; the creation of the GRIT Entrepreneurship program; and the business student travel seminars. Her work in the community expands into church service, educational boards and political campaigns.

Barbara Dalene, Educational Advisor

Dalene is best known for her willingness to go above and beyond to help her students. As the fine arts advisor, she has spearheaded multiple programs to help students, such as peer mentoring, study groups and jam sessions. She helps students in any way she can, including everything from giving them food to letting students borrow her dog to walk. Dalene provides her students with a home away from home—a place to go when they feel overwhelmed.

Jay Olsen, College/University Teacher

Olsen’s recognition reflects his years of service to the Snow College and the agricultural community in particular.

As a member of Snow College faculty, he has greatly expanded the agriculture program, gaining new students and introducing multiple new programs. Olsen has also used his agricultural experience to teach local family farms how to better manage their farms and financial decisions.

Learn and Work Curriculum

The Learn and Work program at Snow College was designed to provide free training to members of the community who may have lost work during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants were able to choose from multiple short-term training programs. The programs helped students earn certificates or credentials, allowing them to quickly get back to work.

The Best of State Awards were created to recognize outstanding individuals, organizations and businesses in Utah that excel in their endeavors. The winners are selected for using innovative approaches or methods and contributing to a better quality of life in Utah.