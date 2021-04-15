Snow Homecoming events in full swing

EPHRAIM—Homecoming is back at Snow College.

After taking last year off due to COVID, Snow College Student Life is hosting a bunch of fun-filled events for each day of Homecoming Week, April 12-17, said Michelle Brown, department director.

Games like this one held in 2019 will be part of this year’s tailgate party, also cornhole, live music, cotton candy, food trucks and more.

The grand finale will be on Saturday, April 17 with a tailgate party for the Homecoming football game. The party is open to faculty, staff, students and the community; it starts at 5 p.m. at the practice field west of the stadium. There will be games, food trucks and live music on hand to pep up the crowd before the 7 p.m. kickoff against ASA College Miami in the Terry Foote Badger Stadium.

Homecoming activities this year will all be held outdoors and social distancing will be respected said Marci Larsen, assistant to the president.

The idea is to have an exciting week with a lot a fun activities, but still be safe, Larsen said.

Many events will be held outdoors on Snow’s practice field or football field, and the drive-in movie on Thursday, is an outdoor activity as well, Larsen said.

Larsen said the school is slowly, but successfully, emerging from COVID restrictions. She mentioned that many of the teachers and staff who want to be vaccinated have been vaccinated.

Snow College tailgate party in 2019 featured students handing out cotton candy, popcorn and lots of other goodies.

Just last week, she said, the Central Utah Public Health Department came to the Snow College Campus and vaccinated 150 students. And the health department will be doing more vaccinations next week.

Homecoming activities start on Monday and wrap up on Saturday. In addition, the bookstore will be having sales of 30-50 percent on select items, Brown said. “It’s a great time to buy some Snow swag for the football game,” she said. “We hope to see you there!”

On Monday, April 12, an ice cream social will be held on the practice field from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, April 13, the Badger breakfast will be held at 11 a.m. at the plaza.

On Wednesday, April 14, a Western Swing dance will be held on the stadium football field at 8 p.m. This is for Snow students only.

On Thursday, April 15, a drive-in movie will be shown at the Great Basin Drive In. The show “Jumanji” will be played on the big screen. Gates open at 7:15 p.m. and the movie starts at 8:15 p.m. Snow students get in free.

On Friday, April 16, Snow students are invited to a free concert and barbeque at the practice field at 4 p.m. There will be live music and great food.

On Saturday, April 17, the big tailgate party for the entire community will be held at the practice field west of the stadium from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

There will be games, cornhole, live music, cotton candy, food trucks and more. The Homecoming football game against ASA College Miami starts at 7 p.m.