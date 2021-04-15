Spring City chooses 2021 queen, attendant

SPRING CITY—The new Miss Spring City royalty has been crowned.

From left are, Morgan Drew, 2021 Miss Spring City, and Chelsea Haveron, attendant.

On Saturday, Morgan Drew, daughter of Scott and Jessica Drew, was chosen to be the 2021 Miss Spring City.

Drew is a senior at North Sanpete High School (NSHS) and is planning to go to Snow College beginning this fall. She has been on both the tennis and golf teams at the North Sanpete High School.

According to Spring City Mayor Cynthia DeGrey, Drew is planning on a service project where she will raise funds for the proposed Spring City splash pad as a service project.

Chelsea Haveron was chosen to be Drew’s attendant.

She is the daughter of Luke and Melinda Haveron. During her time at NSHS, Haveron, a sophomore, has been involved in cheer and track. She will be reading to Spring City Elementary School students for her service project.

“Morgan and Chelsea will represent Spring City in parades throughout the county this summer,” Degrey says. “Congratulations to Morgan and Chelsea!”