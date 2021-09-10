Survey results show Ephraim citizens mostly happy with city wellbeing

EPHRAIM—Residents are pretty satisfied with their quality of life in Ephraim, according to results of a “Utah Wellbeing Survey” presented at the city council meeting last Wednesday.

According to the survey, Ephraim’s highest-rated wellbeing categories were: safety and security, local environmental quality, living standards and connection with nature. Respondents were asked to rate the city’s wellbeing, and their own personal wellbeing.

Ephraim’s population is estimated at 5,033, and 101 valid surveys were recorded.

The most important thing Ephraim citizens value is the small-town feel and access to nature.

Because of COVID-19’s impact on social connections and cultural opportunities last year, Ephraim citizens said their overall personal wellbeing declined last year for 45 percent of respondents.

Top concerns for the future of Ephraim, either moderate or major, are:

Water Supply, 75 percent.

Access to Quality Food, 74 percent.

Employment Opportunities, 73 percent.

Opportunities for Youth, 73 percent.

Affordable Housing, 71 percent.

Shopping Opportunities, 70 percent.

Also of interest in the survey, almost 81 percent said they belonged to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The survey also said Ephraim qualified as a high-growth city in Utah. Anyone can see the complete survey by typing in “Ephraim Wellbeing Survey” into a search engine.

Ephraim has hired Jeff Hermansen, former part-time assistant fire chief as Ephraim’s first full-time fire chief. Hermansen has been a volunteer firefighter for 25 years and has served five years now as assistant fire chief.

Why does Ephraim need a full-time fire department chief? “Growth and expansion of the city, and to make sure all businesses and buildings meet fire codes,” says Hermansen.

A large part of his job will be inspections. “I consider it an honor and privilege to be the first full-time chief. I’m also proud to part of Ephraim’ s growth,” he said.

Ephraim’s fire department responded to about 70 calls last year. The department has 16 volunteers and two engines, a ladder truck, three brush truck and a command vehicle. “Our pagers can go off any time, 24 hours a day, and our firefighters leave their jobs and work to respond,” Hermansen says. “I’m glad to be associated with such a fine group of people.”

Also, Ephraim noted that new city police officer Jordan Garff is fitting in the police department nicely, according to police chief Aaron Broomhead. Asked how the “other” new police member, the German shorthair drug dog named “Starsky,” is doing, the chief laughed and said, “Well, he’s potty trained now.” Actually, he reported the pup is doing very well in all his training.

Several counc il and Ephraim staff members attended a UAMPS conference in California. The main topic of conversation was how cities can prepare for crises, such as fires and other natural disasters. An individual family can prepare itself by buying a generator, but a city usually can’t keep a spare $1.5 million transformer on the shelf.

The council also discussed the city’s growth. “We know growth is coming,” councilman Lloyd Stevens said. “We want to make sure we can sustain our water, power, sewer and other infrastructure needs with it. Our motto needs to be shape what you cannot stop,” quoting someone who recognized that cities can’t control everything that happens, but they can try to shape it.”