Val and Mitzi Fuller of Mayfield thrilled to be grand marshals

MAYFIELD—A Mayfield couple who spent their lives serving their county, their town and their fellow citizens has been named grand marshals of this year’s Mayfield Pioneer Day Parade.

Val and Mitzi Fuller of Mayfield were a bit shocked, but actually thrilled when they accepted the honor to ride at the front of the Pioneer Day Parade, which will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 24 on Main Street and 100 West.

Because the couple belongs to the Kermit’s Kruisers and they enjoy going to car shows throughout the state, they will be leading the parade procession in their own restored antique cars.

Val will be driving his 1968 Firebird with a personalized mural in remembrance of his friends in the Marine Corps and Mitzi will be driving a 1977 Chevy Corvette, with a personalized mural honoring the disasters that America has faced.

The Fullers have spent years volunteering their time and energy to the Lion’s Club and they have done as much as anyone for Mayfield, said Councilman Aaron Peterson.

“Anyone that sees our beautiful park should give credit to the Fullers,” Peterson said. “They are the salt of the earth people.” And they are truly deserving of the honor, he said.

Val and Mitzi have both been officers of the Mayfield Lion’s Club Chapter. Mitzi has even gone on to serve in regional capacities.

Along the way, they have been instrumental in cleaning up the road through town, cleaning and making improvements to the park and cemetery, and helping organize and run many community activities, including the Pioneer Day carnival. They also help out with Toys for Tots every year.

“I’ve always been one to help others,” Mitzi said. “Since I was nine-years old, I wanted to be a nurse, and take after my aunt, who was a registered nurse. Helping others is in my blood.”

Mitzi went on to study nursing at Snow College and she worked for many years as a registered nurse.

Val also has a propensity to serve his country as he enlisted in the Marine Corps and went to Vietnam to fight in the war right after he graduated from high school.

Both Val and Mitzi grew up along Wasatch Front; Val grew up in the Kearns area and graduated from Bingham High School; and Mitzi graduated from Kearns High School in 1969.

They were married and when Val returned from his military service they decided they wanted to move to a small town in the country and so they moved to Mayfield in 1976, Mitzi said.

While in Mayfield, Val worked at Consolidation Coal in Emery for about 10 years and he spent time breaking and training quarter horses. But the coal company closed their doors and Val had a tough time finding a permanent job, so the couple decided to move back to the Wasatch Front to find work, Mitzi said.

She worked as a nurse and Val found other employment. They raised four children, three boys and one girl, while living and working in along the Wasatch Front. But when the kids grew up and moved away, Val and Mitzi yearned to move back to the country, so they found a house and returned to Mayfield in 2007.

“The country life is a nice way of life,” Mitzi said. “Mayfield is a beautiful little community and we love our neighbors; they are great; and we love to go up in the mountains and take rides; and Val likes to go up and cut wood. It’s just a better way of life.”

They are both retired now; and their children are not far away. The oldest son lives in Mayfield; another son lives in West Jordan; the youngest son lives in Orem and their daughter lives in Gunnison.

They have seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, with one on the way, Mitzi said.