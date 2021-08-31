Alden Johansen

Our loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather Alden Johansen passed away Aug. 27, 2021 of cancer at the age of 82.

He was born April 12, 1939, the oldest of three sons of Dean N. and Evelyne Whitman Johansen.

Alden went to school in Mt. Pleasant and graduated in 1957. Alden was very active in football, basketball, and track. He set a record in summer sports competition that took place at BYU. During that competition Alden set a record in the 4/40 race, which stood for many years.

After graduation Alden moved to Salt Lake City to find work. He was working construction for MH Cook Construction Company when he met his sweetheart and wife to be Martha (Marty) Waters.

Alden and Marty were married the following spring on April 9, 1961, a few days before his 22nd birthday.

Alden took a job in South Dakota and worked on the military underground missile silo. This job took nearly a year. Within the same year Alden and Marty welcomed their first child Steven.

After heading back to Utah in 1964 Alden went to work for Tempest Company, a gas pipeline installation company. Alden operated equipment, eventually becoming a foreman, then superintendent for Tempest Company.

During these years his daughter Annette was born. Alden and Marty bought a home in Cottonwood Heights. Over the next few years, the four of them did a lot of camping and fishing at Strawberry Lake, and wherever the fish were. During the winter Alden also snowmobiled and skied at Brighton.

In 1976 Alden had the chance to move back to his hometown of Mt. Pleasant, which he loved, and work with his father and brother in Johansen Construction Company. The company grew and thrived in the field of underground utilities working in all areas of the state of Utah.

In 1983 Dean Johansen retired leaving Alden to run the company. Again, the company thrived, giving Alden the chance to move into Arizona, Wyoming and Idaho for work.

During the next 15 years the Johansen family traveled and cruised to many special and beautiful places. Alden enjoyed showing, especially the younger members of his family, special places such as Hawaii and Pearl Harbor.

Alden realized many of the needs in Mt. Pleasant and built a motel and restaurant in 1994. For entertainment a chuckwagon ride and Dutch oven dinner became a big part of the motel and restaurant. The resort was sold in 2004 as Alden slowly started to retire and start the next chapter in his life. As his family grew including four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Alden was passionate about helping his hometown of Mt. Pleasant, using his spare time beautifying the area such as the “Welcome to Mt Pleasant” greeting signs at the North and South ends of Mt Pleasant. Many other small projects around the area were completed.

In the spring of 2021 with all his family around them, Alden and Marty celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary, such an amazing accomplishment for an amazing couple. Family was everything to Alden and Marty.

Alden is survived by his wife, Marty Johansen; his kids Steve (Tracy-deceased) Johansen, Annette (Kelly) Johansen; grandchildren Jaclyn (Jeff) Lewis, Chelsea (Mallori) Oliverson, Justin (Josee) Johansen and Mallory (Chris) Hall. The family also includes nine great-grandchildren.

Graveside funeral services will be held Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, 115 West Main Street. A viewing will be held at 10 a.m. before the service, also at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Online condolences. In lieu of flowers the family asks you to donate to any Cancer Awareness Foundation.