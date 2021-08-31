Norma Seely Larsen

Norma Seely Larsen, age 93, passed away on Aug. 27, 2021, at her home in Ephraim, Utah.

She was born on April 8, 1928, in Moroni, to Ray Edwin and Mildred Morley Seely. Norma spent her childhood in Moroni and moved with her family to Mt. Pleasant as a young teenager, graduating from North Sanpete High School.

Norma married Boyd Larsen on Nov. 26, 1947. Boyd and Norma lived in Provo, Utah while Boyd attended and graduated from Brigham Young University. Following Boyd’s graduation, they moved to Ephraim where they raised turkeys for over 50 years.

Norma worked in the telephone office in Ephraim for ten years. She also worked at her brother’s grocery store, Terrel’s Foodtown, for 34 years. Norma made good friends in her workplaces and treasured the memories she made.

Norma enjoyed cooking and baking and will always be known for her delicious pies. She enjoyed spending time with her mother, her husband, her sisters, her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also loved doing yardwork, and her yard was always filled with beautiful flowers, bushes and trees.

Norma and Boyd enjoyed 69 years of married life together prior to the passing of Boyd in 2017. Norma and Boyd were the parents of two children: Randy Boyd Larsen (Ephraim) and Lisa Larsen (Houston, Texas). They had three grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband (Boyd Larsen) father and mother (Ray and Mildred Seely, two brothers (Cherron and Robert Seely) and two sisters (Miriam Young and Marilyn Sorenson.

Graveside services will be held Thursday Sept. 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Ephraim Park Cemetery.