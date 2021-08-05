Drums and bugles sound at Snow for fifth annual ‘Sanpete Beat’

ELIZABETH SMITH / MESSENGER PHOTO

The Snow College “S” watches over as the corps members march across the field during their performance at Badger Stadium.

EPHRAIM—The Battalion Drum and Bugle Corps performed at Badger Stadium last week for their fifth annual “Sanpete Beat.”

Snow College was the fourth stop on the group’s week-long summer tour, which started on Friday, July 23 at Alta High School.

For five summers, Ephraim has been able to hear the beating drums and the blast of horns as they have partnered with Snow College for housing and rehearsal space.

In a normal year, Sanpete Beat is the band’s first show, to give Ephraim residents a taste of what they have been working on. This year, due to changes regarding COVID-19, the Ephraim performance was the penultimate show for the tour. But it was still just as special.

“Who knew this would be possible,” Corps Director Katherine Steinacker said.

While thankful to the Snow College music and athletic department for their part in facilitating resources to the group, Steinacker also showed gratitude for the performers themselves.

The group, based out of Salt Lake City, is made up of teens from different states across the country and audition to be part of the corps.

And Steinaker said she was grateful for all of the members’ hard work, commitment and dedication to the corps and to the show.

The corps’ show this year was titled “Onward,” a word that has a whole new meaning after the past year and a half of adversity, Program Director Mark Hartman said at the event. The show mixes traditional corps scenes with more modern visualizations and choreography, he said.

The color guard’s use of blue, then pink, flags and the choreography for all members conveyed the emotion and hope of the performance to the audience.

Hartman also praised the performers and their “heart and soul” throughout the evolution of their show.

“This is exactly who we needed,” he said.

The group closed out their tour last Friday at Weber State University.