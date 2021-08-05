Model ship builder featured at Fairview Museum

Robert St. Jacques, an artist who builds model ships, will be honored at an opening reception at the Fairview Museum on Saturday afternoon.

FAIRVIEW—The Fairview Museum will be honoring model ship builder Robert St. Jacques at an opening reception on Saturday, Aug. 14 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The artist’s work will be on display as part of the Rotating Artists Series and can be viewed at the museum, 55 N. 100 East in Fairview.

Robert St. Jacques graduated from UVU in 1994 with an associate’s degree in business management and from BYU with a B.A. in History Education; he also earned a special education certificate from Weber State University. He is the father of seven children and caretaker of numerous pets. He is a loyal Boston Red Sox fan and his wife Lori St. Jacques is a devout Yankees Fan.

St. Jacques has been building model ships since he was very young and living in Westport, Massachusetts, said museum spokesperson Donna Seager.

He was likely influenced by living next to the sea and the fact that his grandfather had worked building torpedoes in Newport, Rhode Island in WWII, Seager said. It also helped that Battleship Cove was established in 1965 in Fall River, right next to his hometown.

St. Jacques said, “I have found it both a therapeutic and educational use for this obsession/hobby, as a history teacher, by using models of ships, aircraft, tanks and such I can help students relate to very important events like the attack on Pearl Harbor, the sortie of the battleship Bismarck or even events related to the Battle of the Bulge.

I have organized and sponsored a model club at work for students so that they can discover a new hobby, learn patience and new skills and be proud of their accomplishments. I have discovered many fledgling new modelers.”