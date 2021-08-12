Goal of $20,000 for Bailey family ‘blown out of the water’

MARCY CURTIS / MESSENGER PHOTO

Earl Bailey turns the steer for his son Kalon Bailey at the Tate Farms Fundraiser held Saturday at the Contoy Arena to support their family after their wife and mother recently lost her battle with cancer.

MT. PLEASANT—Saturday’s fundraiser for the Aleesha Bailey family at the Contoy Arena was deemed a complete success, as many people gathered throughout the day to support and show their love to the family.

Aleesha lost her battle with cancer early last week, leaving behind her four children and spouse, Earl.

“The most important thing is we raised an enormous amount of money for the Bailey family,” said event organizer Scott Noll of Tate Farms. “We were blown away by the love and support from friends and family.”

Since the completion of the event on Saturday, Scott said they have still had thousands of dollars come in. The organizers had a goal of raising $20,000 and that has been “blown out of the water,” he said.

Several items were donated to the raffle from businesses and local residences that helped in the fundraising efforts.

Shalan’s, out of Moroni, set up a food trailer in the parking lot and sold food, drinks and baked goods, with all their time donated and all proceeds going to the Bailey family.

Horse riders participated in events of team sorting, team branding and more throughout the day. Their entry fees played a huge part in the money that was raised, mentioned Noll. Earl Bailey and his children Hayes, Kalon, Dally and Chansy also participated in the events.

“It is so good to see them out doing something they love as a family during this difficult time,” one onlooker said.

Tate Farms would like to give a heartfelt thank you to everyone for their donations and support. “We feel very fortunate to be able to play a part in showing Earl and the Bailey family how much we care and love all of them.”

“We will all miss Aleesha, and she will be remembered through all the ways she has touched our lives,” said Noll.