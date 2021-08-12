Manti-La Sal Forest lifts fire restrictions

The Manti-La Sal National Forest has removed all fire restrictions due to recent storms and heavy rain.

According to a press release on the restriction removal, Forest Service officials say the change applies to all Forest Service lands within the Sanpete, Ferron/Price, Moab and Monticello Ranger Districts of the Manti-La Sal National Forest.

“We urge you to make ‘fire sense’ decisions that will drive down the number of human-caused wildfires,” states the Forest Service press release. “As seasons change, so do our practices, to keep everyone safe and to protect the places we enjoy.”

The release also encourages people to to work and recreate responsibly, knowing how to prevent wildfires by properly using outdoor equipment, learning campfire safety and to check for fire restrictions and closures before traveling to an area in the Manti-La Sal Forest.

The release reminds readers that despite the restrictions being lifted, it is always illegal to leave a campfire unattended or to use fireworks or exploding targets on federal land.

For more information on preventing unwanted human-caused wildfires, and updates on fire related information throughout the State of Utah, visit www.utahfireinfo.gov, go to Twitter @UtahWildfire, and visit Instagram @utahfireinfo.