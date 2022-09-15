ST. GEORGE—North Sanpete football took care of the most important goal in last week’s game against an overpowering opponent: survive.

Brock Jacobson (No. 11) gives PJ Cook (No. 8) some assistance by tackling the Desert Hills defensive player to gain a few more yards on the play Friday night.

The Hawks suffered their second straight loss and wrapped up non-region play as they fell to 4A powerhouse Desert Hills, 44-0, last Friday. North Sanpete moved to 2-3 on the season.

“Our kids fought the entire game against some big, physical kids,” coach Rhett Bird said. “Games like we had last Friday prepare us for the competition in the future.”

Desert Hills collected 441 yards of total offense, rushing for 266 total yards. The defense handed the Hawks their second shutout in as many seasons. The loss was also North Sanpete’s largest loss margin of Bird’s tenure and the largest since a 48-0 loss to Delta in 2008.

There had been talk going back to last week that Bird would rest some starters to avoid injuries and get set for region play, but the starters rejected the idea, and North Sanpete came away without in- juries. “We didn’t rest anyone,” Bird said. “The kids wanted to play, and we came out healthy.”

Senior quarterback Ty Allan completed 16 of 25 passes for 81 yards with an interception. Senior Keegan Strickland was the top target for Allan, catching five passes for 24 yards. Sophomore Brock Jacobson also netted 24 yards on two catches.

Senior running back PJ Cook led the team in rushing with 18 carries for 89 yards. Adding his 11 yards receiving, Cook netted two-thirds of North Sanpete’s total offense as the team finished with 150 total yards on the night.

The Thunder got on top of North Sanpete early scoring three touchdowns in the first quarter for a 20-0 lead, and it was 27-0 by halftime.

Adding to the pile at the end, Desert Hills’ backup quar- terback completed a 45-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter.

The Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) released its first RPI rankings on Monday morning. Out of 12 teams in 3A, North Sanpete came in with a No. 7 ranking, largely due to its strength of schedule. The Hawks’ opponents so far this season have a .600 winning percentage.

North Sanpete returns home this Friday to host Canyon View in its first region game for homecoming. Canyon View is ranked No. 6 with a 3-2 record.