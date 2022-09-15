Volleyball

Phaedra Lamb, senior on North Sanpete’s volleyball team sends the ball back over the net as a solid block.

Tuesday, Sept. 6

Manti 0

Emery 3

CASTLE DALE— The Spartans swept the Templars in three sets; 25-18, 25-22, 25-18.

***

Gunnison 0

Parowan 3

PAROWAN— The Rams ensured another loss for Gunnison Valley, simultaneously upholding their own undefeated season; 25-11, 25-9, 25-10.

Wednesday, Sept. 7

North Sanpete 1

Carbon 3

MT. PLEASANT— Carbon eked out a victory over the Hawks and ended NS’s three-win streak; 25-22, 16-25, 25-21, 25-20.

Thursday, Sept. 8

Manti 3

Union 0

MANTI— Reeling from four straight losses, Manti managed to soundly defeat Union in three sets; 25-14, 25- 18, 27-25.

***

North Sanpete 3

North Summit 1

COALVILLE— After a rocky start, the Hawks weathered three other close sets, coming out on top in the end. 18-25, 25-21, 26-24, 29-27.

***

Gunnison 1

Piute 3

JUNCTION— Piute’s Thunderbirds put up a fight, defending their home turf from the Bulldogs and win- ning in four contested sets: 25-16, 25-21, 17-25, 25-12.

Boys Golf

Wednesday, Sept. 7 Gunnison

MTN. VIEW hosts @ TALON’S COVE— From GVHS student Zach Brackett: “Gunnison had five golfers that scored lower than 90 this week for the first time this year. Nate Stewart had the second lowest score of the tournament with a 79. Zach Brackett and Hayden Davis both shot 87, Peyton Sanders shot an 88, and Jon Willden got a career low of 89.” Brackett also reported that the team shot 241, finishing first in the tournament with an all-time low for the year.

Girls Soccer

Tuesday, Sept. 6

North Sanpete 4

UT Military Academy Hillfield 1

RIVERDALE— After one goal each in the first half, NS pulled through with 3-0 in the second half and was victo- rious in this non-conference game.

Gunnison 0

Beaver 9

BEAVER— The Bulldogs were swept by the Beavers, with Heidi Harris scoring three goals.