EPHRAIM – The Snow College soccer teams each picked up a win over the College of Southern Nevada on Thursday, Sept. 8 in Henderson, Nev.

Snow College’s Fiona Jensen battles a pair of Western Wyoming Community defenders during a match in Ephraim on Aug. 20.

The Snow College men won 5-2, while the women recorded a 7-0 win.

Men

Snow College 5, Southern Nevada 2

In the men’s match, Zachary Lifferth and Richard Henry each scored in the opening half for the Badgers. Lifferth scored at the 16:44 mark of the match, and was assisted by Oliver Fehintola.

Henry found the back of the net at the 36:25 mark of the opening half. He was assisted by Hiroki Okada.

Snow College put the match away with three goals in the second half. Fehintola scored at the 48:52 mark of the match, and was assisted by Lifferth.

Elijah Tenger scored for Snow College in the 56th minute and was assisted by Fehintola.

Okada added Snow College’s final goal in the 86th minute of the match.

For the match, Snow College outshot the Coyotes 22-15. The Badgers also had a 6-4 edge on corner kicks.

The Badgers also posted a 4-0 win over Community Christian College on Saturday, Sept. 10.



The Badgers (5-2) will host Central Wyoming College on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Women

Snow College 7, Southern Nevada 0

In the women’s match, the Lady Badgers scored four times in the opening half en route to a blowout victory.

Fiona Jensen, Mayu Yamamoto, Skye Kennedy and Belle Meadows each found the back of the net in first half.

Madelyn McQueen, Yamamoto and Kennedy scored in the second half for the Lady Badgers.

For the match, Snow College outshot the Coyotes, 36-4, including a 20-2 edge in the second half.

Snow College also had a 6-0 edge on corner kicks.

Snow College also defeated Community Christian College, 8-0, on Saturday, Sept. 10.

The Lady Badgers (5-1-1) will host Central Wyoming College on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Here are scores from the Lady Badgers’ matches from earlier in the season.

Aug. 20 – Western Wyoming College, 3-0

Aug. 25 – Northwest College, 12-0

Aug. 27 – Casper College, 4-1

Sept. 1 – at Salt Lake Community College, 0-2

Sept. 3 – at Truckee Meadows Community College, 2-2.