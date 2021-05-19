Hope Shelley is crowned Miss Mt. Pleasant

MT. PLEASANT—The 2021 Miss Mt. Pleasant Pageant opened the night with all eight contestants dancing to the song “Feel this Moment.”

This opening was choreographed by the pageant directors, who wanted the girls to live in the moment and enjoy every minute of their time on stage at Friday night’s pageant at the North Sanpete High School.

Marcy Cursit / Messenger Photo

Royalty was crowned at the Miss Mount Pleasant Pageant on Friday. Pictured from left to right are: Journey Toomey, second attendant; Hope Shelley, Queen; Marlee Jo Crozier, first attendant; and Ava Jensen, third attendant.

Miss Mt. Pleasant 2019, Kylena Akauola, crowned Hope Shelley, daughter of Robert and Candice Shelley, as the new Miss Mt. Pleasant. Also crowned that night was first attendant Marlee Jo Crozier, daughter of Blake and Jenny Crozier, second attendant Journey Toomey, daughter of David and Teasha Toomey, and third attendant Ava Jensen, daughter of Kyle and Amy Jensen.

Other awards given that evening were Jensen with the top talent, Shelley with the scholastic award, and contestant Hanna Nelson with the Heart of the Pageant award. All the winners received scholarship money.

Shelley was crowned Miss Mt. Pleasant with a platform of helping teens with anxiety. “I want to focus on the two steps of helping teens identify and manage their anxiety,” said Shelley. “Some ways I plan to implement my platform is through social media and having a workshop for teens and members in the community about anxiety. I have also been talking to my school counselor and I plan on getting a group of kids together next year to spread awareness for anxiety.”

This year’s pageant was under new director Julie Reese and new committee members Lacey Rosenlof, Malory Quarnberg, Shealee Tucker, Whitney Wheeler, Ashely Mason, Kiersten Wheeler and Shandi Jensen.

“We had eight of the most talented, kind, and amazing girls from Mt. Pleasant compete tonight,” said Reese. “They worked so hard to prepare for this and as a committee we watched them each grow so much over these last two weeks. I am beyond proud of everyone of them! I can’t wait to watch what they accomplish in life.”