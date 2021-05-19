Miss Ephraim royalty chosen Saturday

EPHRAIM—Madison Worthington mentioned a lot of people after being crowned Miss Ephraim at the Miss Ephraim Scholarship Pageant on Saturday night.

A few of them were her middle school science teachers.

Rhett Wilkinson / Messenger Photo

Royalty was crowned at the 2021 Miss Ephraim Scholarship Pageant on Saturday night at the Snow College Eccles Center. The winners were (L-R): Karlie Strickland, first attendant; Madison Worthington, Miss Ephraim; and Cali Alder, second attendant.

She mentioned them because they are responsible for getting her to love science—to the point that Worthington’s platform is science-based.

“Let’s Get Up and Atom!” Worthington will proclaim over the next year after beating five other contestants for the crown. She wants to “teach [students] that science can be fun,” she said.

The first attendant is Karlie Strickland and second attendant is Cali Alder. The other pageant contestants at the Snow College Eccles Center for the Performing Arts were Peyton Tapp, Romney Andreasen and Kaitlyn Mathews.

After the pageant, Worthington told the Sanpete Messenger “I don’t even really know how to feel … I’m so surprised.”

Worthington’s favorite part of the competition was getting close to the other girls since they started preparing together in late March at Ephraim Elementary School.

“That’s the best part,” said Worthington, a Manti High School cheerleader. “I wouldn’t trade it for anything.”

The biggest challenge that Worthington overcame was her “stage fright” and coming out of her shell, Worthington said.

The biggest challenge Strickland overcame was doing the talent portion of the pageant. She sang (while playing the ukulele).

“I don’t sing in front of anyone,” said Strickland, a captain of the MHS girls wrestling team.

Strickland thanked the pageant judges and said she is excited to work with Worthington and Alder.

Alder, a captain of the MHS volleyball team, was surprised to have become second attendant and said she was happy with her performance at the pageant. “It will be hard” not working with Tapp, Andreasen and Mathews (since they weren’t made royalty), Alder said.

Shaun Kjar was the master of ceremonies of the pageant. Pageant directors were Brooke Hallows and Brittney McKay.