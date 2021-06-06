Game recap: Hutchinson Blue Dragons defeat Badgers in comeback to take NJCAA national championship

LITTLE ROCK, ARK.–In a game of constantly shifting momentum played by two talented teams, the Snow College football team could not fend off a comeback by Hutchinson Community College in the national championship. The game ended 29-27, Blue Dragons.

When Snow jumped out to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, it appeared to have an upper hand on both sides of the ball. But as a handful of stagnant drives by the Badgers ended in punts and missed field goals, and especially after Snow starting quarterback Garrison Beach went out with a knee injury early in the second half, Hutchinson gradually seized the upper hand.

“I thought our physicality, our effort, our execution, it was all there. We feel like we dominated the line of scrimmage. We just came up a bit short,” said Zac Erekson, Snow head coach.

First quarter

Snow quarterback rolls out and delivers a pass for a first down in the first offensive drive for the Badgers.

The Badgers found and exploited weaknesses in the Blue Dragon defense early, scoring easily in two consecutive drives that included a 77-yard touchdown pass by Beach to Tejhaun Palmer.

It is a blizzard to start this one! @SnowCollegeFB scores on a 69-yard STRIKE to go up two scores! pic.twitter.com/CdUIFT87Ie — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) June 5, 2021

The Ephraim defense dominated early, too, forcing consecutive three-and-outs to give the ball back to the offense to start the game.

Snow linebacker Owen Faamoe meets Hutchinson running back Anwar Lewis behind the line of scrimmage for a tackle for loss. The Blue Dragons would kick a field goal later in the drive to get on the board and make the score 14-3.

Even special teams got in on the early onslaught against the Blue Dragons when Robert Fuentes launched himself into and de-helmeted a kickoff-returner, bringing hundreds of Badger fans to their feet, fans who travelled from Utah, other states, and in town, in the case of Ceazar Warren’s family, to see the game.

But the Blue Dragons, a team accustomed to overcoming slow starts in the 2021 regular season, shook off the big hit and early deficit, drove deep into Snow’s red zone and got on the board with a field goal. The score was 14-3, Snow, with three minutes remaining in the first quarter.

Then, Hutchinson forced a three-and-out of its own. The defense from Kansas showed a more tenacious presence at the line of scrimmage in that stand, which it maintained throughout the rest of the game.

The Snow defense came out big in its own way, though, after Hutchinson got the ball back. It forced a fourth-and-short situation that Hutchinson Coach Drew Dallas elected to go for, and Snow got the stop to take over possession at the opposing 32-yard line.

As the first quarter expired, the Blue Dragons held Snow on third down.

Second quarter

Stockton Lund watches his 49-yard attempt fly straight and true. However, it did not have the distance and fell short. The score remained 14-3, Snow.

In the first play of the second quarter, Badger kicker Stockton Lund missed a 49-yard field goal. He would go on to miss two other field goals in the game and make three of three extra-point attempts.

Two offensive drives later, Beach once again saw Palmer streaking down the right sideline with a step on his defender. He took another shot, this time under-throwing slightly.

Both teams celebrated the result of the play. Palmer had ripped the ball from the hands defensive back Roterius Torrence as they fell to the ground, but the referees awarded possession to the Blue Dragons on the 6-yard line.

























Perhaps sensing a spark, Hutchinson used the next drive to score a long touchdown on a sweep attempt by running back Corey McKnight.

The score remained 14-10 for the rest of the first half after drives that resulted in punts and another missed field goal by Snow.

Hutchinson threatened to put points on the board once more at the end of the half, but the Snow defense and defensive end Shad Pulsipher denied its last attempt.

On third down from the 31-yard line, he sacked quarterback Dylan Laible at the 38, and Hutchinson was forced to punt instead of attempting a field goal.

On third down, Shad Pulsipher sacks Blue Dragon quarterback Dylan Laible for a loss of seven that put the offense out of field-goal range late in the second quarter.

Third quarter

Trainers assist Snow quarterback Garrison Beach off the field early in the third quarter. He would not return.

To begin the second half, the Badgers came out aggressive on offense, starting with a kickoff-return-reverse play that resulted in field position already near Hutchinson territory, which it crossed into with a quick first down. Then, Palmer hauled in a first-down catch on a comeback route. Snow was driving with apparent ease.

Beach tucked the ball and ran up the middle for a first down into the red zone. But he did not get up after the play. He had suffered a dislocated kneecap, and he did not return.

“Garrison is the guy that makes things go,” Erekson said. “Gabe is a good football player. We’ve got a lot of trust in him. That’s just a tough spot for him, and it’s a tough spot for our offense – a tough break.”

The Badgers were still almost able to pound the ball into the end zone on the ground and complete the drive. When they got a first down at the 1-yard line, Gabe Sweeten, Beach’s replacement at quarterback, fumbled a snap, recovering it for a loss of five. Another running play got them back to the 2, but a false-start penalty sent the Badgers back again to the 7-yard line.

On third-and-goal from the 7, Hutchinson sacked Sweeten, forcing a field goal that sailed right, and Snow came up empty handed, on top of being down a star player.

Just when Snow needed something to go right on defense, as Hutchinson marched down the field with ground and air success, cornerback Kieonte Scott nabbed an interception, jumping the post route of the receiver he was defending. This gave the Badger offense the ball at its own 40-yard line.

Sweeten found a rhythm then, picking apart the Blue Dragon defense with his arm and legs to quickly lead the offense deep into Hutchinson territory.

Gabe Sweeten stiff-arms a Blue Dragon defender to extend yardage on a first-down pickup.

He first found Hunter Larsen on a crossing route for a 27-yard pickup. Shortly after, he kept it himself, bouncing right to the outside and reaching the 10-yard line on a flashy run that he capped off with a stiff arm to the chin of the defender who eventually forced him out of bounds. Running back Mekhi Kimble carried the ball into the end zone to increase his team’s lead to 21-10.

Running back Mekhi Kimble ends a 20-minute scoring drought for his Badger offense with an 11-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

But Hutchinson prevailed in its next drive, one that almost ended early on a third-and-long. Instead, a completed deep ball put the offense at the Snow 30-yard line. Despite physical play by the Snow defensive line and linebackers on the drive, a few plays later, running back Anwar Lewis took a sweep handoff 29 yards to the end zone, barely touched.

Though Snow still led, 21-16, after Hutchinson did not convert a two-point attempt after the touchdown, the Blue Dragons seemed to have gained confidence and momentum, evidenced by increasingly short possessions by the Snow offense and the opposite of Hutchinson.

This became all the more true when the Hutchinson defense got a quick stop on the next drive, capped off by a huge hit on Larsen that knocked his helmet off.

Hutchinson running back Anwar Lewis weaves through Snow defenders Xavier Delong and Tyrone Howell.

Fourth quarter

Snow quarterback Gabe Sweeten bounces to the outside on his way to a touchdown, which made the score 29-27, Hutchinson, late in the game.

Early in the fourth, Hutchinson took the ball from its own 11-yard line to the end zone in just five plays, capped off by a 3-yard touchdown by Lewis. The Blue Dragons took a 22-21 lead that they would never lose.

A sack ended Snow’s next offensive drive, a short one that ended in a punt.

Hutchinson responded with a quick touchdown on a 45-yard drive, bolstering its lead to 29-21 on a 1-yard touchdown carried by Edwards with seven and a half minutes to play.

Right when the Badgers needed something the most, Sweeten led the team on a quick drive that resulted in the backup quarterback trotting uncontested into the left corner of the end zone. But, the team needed two points to tie, and it could not convert a two-point attempt on a quick out-route pass.

Snow’s final chance, trailing by two, came on a defensive stop with a minute and a half left to force a punt. The Badgers started the final drive backed up inside their own 15-yard line.

And the drive ended quickly on an interception near the sideline by Hutchinson linebacker Tre Pinkney, sealing the Blue Dragon victory.