The Snow College Lady Badgers basketball team went 2-1 on its longest road trip of the season.

The Lady Badgers opened the trip with a 57-56 loss to the College of Southern Nevada. Snow College then went on to beat Community Christian College 65-40 and 69-40 on back-to-back nights.

“We were not ready to play to start the game,” Snow College coach Zu Grinsell said of the loss to Southern Nevada. “We weren’t able to follow our usual pregame routine, and I don’t know if that had something to do with it, but we just didn’t come out with the intensity that we needed.”

The Badgers mounted a tremendous comeback in the third quarter that saw the Badgers get within striking distance and eventually take a lead in the fourth quarter.

“I’m proud of the effort to get back into this game,” said Grinsell. “I think we showed we can pick up the intensity when we need it; we just need to make sure we don’t fall so far behind. We had chances to win the game too, we just need to make big plays when they are there.”

Snow College was led by Ashlee Edwards and Kennedy Eskelson with 14 and 12 points and 10 rebounds each.

With the wins over Community Christian College, the Badgers clinch the No. 3 seed going into the Region XVIII Tournament and will face Colorado Northwestern Community College on Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Salt Lake Community College. KMTI-AM 650 will carry the games of the tournament.