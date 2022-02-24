SALT LAKE CITY — The North Sanpete girls basketball team lost in the first round of the UHSAA 3A state championship tournament, falling to No. 16 Juan Diego Catholic last Tuesday on the road, 53-44.

The Lady Hawks finished their season with an overall record of 4-16.

North Sanpete was down big at the half, 28-12. However, the Lady Hawks rallied back in the third quarter, outscoring the Soaring Eagles 18-9 in the period. That would be as close as North Sanpete would get, however.

The Hawks struggled to contain Juan Diego’s Alynn Crooms, who finished with 27 points. Senior Eryn Briggs led the Lady Hawks in scoring in her final game as a four-year varsity player, scoring 13 points with three 3-pointers. Sophomore Jessica Applegarth finished with 11 points. North Sanpete’s leading scorer, junior Tylee Henrie, was limited to five points.

North Sanpete hit 16-of-22 free throws in the game.

The Lady Hawks graduate a single senior, Briggs, from their lineup.