Man mowing his way through Utah for Shriners

Santaquin native Scott Morgan came up with a fundraising idea for the Shriners Hospitals for Children and will be riding his mower across Utah, starting Aug. 9. He will be stopping over in Ephraim at the Canyon View Park for a concert on the evening of Aug. 13.

Scott Morgan of Santaquin likes to ponder and reflect on the nature of things when he sits atop his lawn mower and mows his lawn.

In fact, he was moving his lawn and wondering what he might do to contribute more to his community when he came up with the idea “Mowing 4 Miracles.”

And now, Morgan is going to have a whole bunch of time to think and reflect as he rides a lawnmower at 7 mph for 10 days across Utah, north to south, for 439 miles, mostly along U.S. 89. He is riding his mower to bring awareness and raise funds for the Shriners Hospitals for Children.

The Santaquin native will start his journey on Aug. 9 at the Idaho border and stop at the Canyon View Park Amphitheater in Ephraim at around 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 13, before continuing his ride.

Sanpete residents are encouraged to come out and listen to Scott talk about his journey and then listen to a free a concert by the “Phat Old Professors,” at 6 p.m. said local event organizer Jim Rosser.

Morgan said he will stay overnight in Ephraim, thanks to a local family who has donated lodging for him. He will then take off in his riding lawnmower and make his way along U.S. to Richfield, where he will stopover for the night again.

On the night before he arrives in Ephraim, Morgan said he will stop off in his hometown of Santaquin, where he will spend the night in his own bed.

In preparation for his trip, Morgan said he has been eating a proper diet, physically training and mentally preparing.

“I am excited to get going,” he said. “A little apprehensive and anxious; it’s going to be a great adventure. But more importantly, it’s to collect money for the hospital; they do such good work.”

His mower is nicely equipped with a comfortable seat and a duel tank that will carry him for six hours of run time. “I think there will be fatigue,” he said. “But hopefully nothing will stop me from continuing on.”

Morgan said there will be a support vehicle behind him carrying tires, fuel and water; and of course the vehicle will protect him on the roadway. Morgan’s crew has proper signage, lighting and they have coordinated with the Utah Highway Patrol and local law enforcement.

In case of bad weather, Morgan said he would persevere. “It would have to be pretty inclement weather for us to stop,” he said. “I have a rain poncho and a cooler with ice water.”

Many people have already stepped up and donated their time, money, lodging, fuel and a support vehicle.

Morgan would like to raise at least $25,000 for the Shriners Hospitals, and he hopes this trek will motivate everyone to donate. For more info, visit the Mowing 4 Miracles Facebook page or you can donate at LoveShriners.org.

He chose Shriners Hospital because all donated funds will go directly for patient care and the families’ needs while their child is being treated.

Morgan is expected to end his journey on Aug. 19 at the Arizona border, south of St. George.

Along the way, as he rides his mover at the equivalent of a slow jog, Morgan will be pondering, and trying to come up with other ways to make the world a better place to live.