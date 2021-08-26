Miss Sanpete and Sanpete County Outstanding Teen visit commissioners

The 2021 Miss Sanpete, Ashtyn Childs of Gunnison (young woman on right), and the Sanpete County Outstanding Teen, Lakeley Brotherson of Wales, visit with Commissioners Reed Hatch, Scott Bartholomew and Ed Sunderland at commission meeting Tuesday, Aug. 17. Pageant director Abby Ivory told the commissioners that the Miss Sanpete organization had awarded $5,000 in scholarships to 10 contestants from seven communities in the county.

This story was updated from its print version to correct that Ashtyn Childs is the young woman on the right in the photo. (08/25/2021, 6:00pm)