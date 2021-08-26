Welcoming new Sanpete County deputies

Top brass of the Sanpete County Sheriff’s Office lines up for a photo after Sheriff Jared Buchanan swore in two new deputies at the beginning of a county commission meeting Tuesday, Aug. 17. From left are Sgt. Keith Jensen, Sgt. Troy Lewis, Capt. Robert Braithwaite, Deputy Adam Lewis, Deputy Justice Green, Sheriff Buchanan, Capt. Gary Larsen and Lt. Brad Bown.

Sgt. Jensen, Sgt. Lewis and Capt. Gary Larsen are in the Patrol Division. Capt. Robert Braithwaite and Lt. Bown are in the Jail Division. Deputy Lewis, who has 13 years of experience in corrections, is a new jail officer, while Deputy Green is joining the Patrol Division as the first Spanish-speaking deputy.

Addition of the deputies brings total Sheriff’s Office employment to 65, including 43 sworn officers, seven dispatchers and 15 in other administrative and support roles.