SANPETE COUNTY PRIMARY CANDIDATE PROFILES–Fairview

Voters in Mt. Pleasant, Fairview, Spring City and Moroni will have the opportunity to select their favorite candidates in the municipal primary election on Aug. 10. Following are brief profiles of candidates in contested races.

—FAIRVIEW COUNCIL—

(2 Seats for 4-Year Term)

(L-R): Casey Anderson, Talon Peterson, Shirlene Rasmussen, Sean Rawlinson, Aaron Watts, Kirk Watts.

Casey Anderson

Casey Anderson, an incumbent, was born and raised in Fairview.

Anderson graduated from North Sanpete High School and then he graduated from Southern Utah University with a bachelor’s degree in business management.

He has served on the Fairview City Park and Recreation Committee for six years and the city council for seven years.

Anderson says, “I would like to see Fairview City have better planning goals, with plans for 5, 10, 20 years…, what the city could possibly look like with the roads, utilities, parks, cemeteries, etc.”

His favorite thing about growing up and now raising his kids in Fairview is the small town atmosphere, safe community and clear skies at night.

Talon C. Peterson

Talon Peterson has been a resident of Fairview for two years. He received an associate degree in business from Snow College and a bachelor of accountancy USU. Has served on the Ephraim Institute Council as an accountant

Peterson says, “I want to focus on maintaining our quality of life while supporting Fairview’s future growth. Wise use of our resources and respecting our residents is especially important to me. Any growth or decision needs to carefully consider the impact it has on our water and (on) current residents.”

He adds, “I would like to increase enforcement in traffic violations,” he says. “Too many vehicles go too fast through our town.”

Shirlene D. Rasmussen

Shirlene Rasmussen has lived in Fairview for 34 years. She raised three wonderful boys while working at Skyline Mine for 30 years. She was appointed to fill a vacancy on the city council where she oversees buildings and grounds.

Rasmussen says, “I have volunteered for community events throughout my life in Fairview and I have the desire to continue serving citizens of this city.”

Aaron Watts

Aaron Watts’ parents moved to Fairview when he was 3 years old, and he has now been a resident for almost 28 years.

Watts attended North Sanpete High School and served an LDS mission to Brazil.

Upon returning to Fairview, Watts worked in door-to-door sales for Vivint. Watts says, “During those four years, I achieved my ‘street degree’ in interpersonal communications. I found my beautiful wife in 2015 and we now enjoy raising our two boys in the town I grew up in.”

“I know in areas like ours, it requires everyone to step up and do their part as we continue to grow in the future years. Our family was raised and taught that service to others should always be on top of our virtue list. I love this town and feel that I can play a strong role in helping Fairview continue on a path to betterment.”

Kirk Watts

Kirk Watts has lived in Fairview for the past 28 years and raised his family there.

He served a mission in St. Louis, Mo. for the LDS Church.

Watts attended Utah Technical College (now UVU) in the machining program. After college, he worked as a machinist for Lawrence Livermore National Laboratories at the Nevada test site.

Later, Watts and his brother created and re-designed potato seed cutting equipment for Better Built Manufacturing and for their own company, Lone Pine Machine.

For the past 15 years, Watts Concrete Construction has been manufacturing foundations for cabins and multi-million-dollar homes in Sanpete, Utah and Wasatch counties.

Watts says, “Having a broad construction background, I am aware of the…importance of controlled, planned growth. As our town grows, a strong dependable water and power infrastructure is a must.”

Sean Rawlinson

Sean Rawlinson and his wife, Shauna, have lived in Fairview for almost 20 years. Rawlinson works has been the IT director for the North Sanpete School District for 21 years. He has a bachelor’s degree from USU in business information systems.

He has served on the Planning and Zoning Commission for 10 years, the Parks and Rec Committee for three years and the city council for one year. He and his wife also oversaw the Fairview Pioneer Days parade for four years.

Rawlinson says Fairview is on the crest of growth but needs to get organized to handle it. The city will need “a good working understanding of where we are, where we want to be and a plan for how to get there….,” he says.

“The city has excellent expertise in its employees and we will need to lean heavily on their knowledge, experience and expertise to inform this planning. Strong people in public service positions such as city council and the mayor will be key.”