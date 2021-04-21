Sanpete hires full-time zoning enforcer

Tim Wilson

MANTI—Sanpete County has hired a full-time zoning enforcement officer.

The Sanpete County Commission approved the appointment of Tim Wilson of Manti to the job at its April 6 meeting.

Wilson grew up in Ephraim, graduated from Wasatch Academy and attended Snow College. He move away for a time but came back and has been in the county for the past five years. Prior to taking the zoning job, he was driving for Barney Trucking.

He is married, has two children and owns a house in Manti.

He has been training for several weeks under James Erickson, former zoning administrator. The commission approved a starting wage of $21.70 per hour.